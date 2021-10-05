Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$1.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after acquiring an additional 154,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

BTAI stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

