Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce $46.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $48.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $185.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $186.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $192.10 million, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

THFF stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $556.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in First Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.