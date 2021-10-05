Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). Immatics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMTX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 48.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 65,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $817.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. Immatics has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

