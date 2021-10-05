Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.61. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 5,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,828. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

