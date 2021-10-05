Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Post Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.42. Sanderson Farms reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $14.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.20. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $117.22 and a one year high of $197.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 651.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.