Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Post Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.42. Sanderson Farms reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $14.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.20. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $117.22 and a one year high of $197.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 651.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.