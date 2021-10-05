Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

