Zacks: Brokerages Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.68. Textron reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 68.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 180,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT opened at $70.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

