Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 348,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Wheels Up Experience makes up 1.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Wheels Up Experience at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

