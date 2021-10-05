Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on UP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
UP stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59.
About Wheels Up Experience
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
