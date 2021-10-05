Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $508.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $34.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.