Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

