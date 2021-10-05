Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have risen and outpaced the industry in the year-to-date period, thanks to its operational initiatives. The company has been deploying resources to expand offerings, upgrade distribution, create seamless omni-channel capabilities and deepen customer engagement. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines improved year on year. The company was encouraged by the performance of all three luxury brands. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings view. Consumers’ return to active social lifestyle has spurred demand, and Capri Holdings looks well-poised to tap the same. However, higher operating expenses is a concern. Also, pandemic-led headwinds like delays in receiving merchandise and temporary closures are a drag.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.76.

CPRI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. 21,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

