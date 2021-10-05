Zacks Investment Research Lowers IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IRadimed alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 1.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $169,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $641,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,097 shares of company stock worth $2,631,649 over the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter worth $135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRadimed (IRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.