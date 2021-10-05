Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $124,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $133,736.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,533 shares of company stock worth $1,737,423. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vaxcyte by 109.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $328,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vaxcyte by 126,755.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 27.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

