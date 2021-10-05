Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $76.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

