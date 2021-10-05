Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $4.23 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,151.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.85 or 0.06852964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.00337077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.07 or 0.01144676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00106386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.86 or 0.00538092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.00391053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00305301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005902 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.