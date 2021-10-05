Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,657 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.91% of Zendesk worth $158,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,282 shares of company stock worth $14,687,002 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.85. 5,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,032. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

