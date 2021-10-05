Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZVIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

