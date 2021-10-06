$0.05 EPS Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX remained flat at $$17.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,425,268 shares of company stock worth $58,890,455. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 463,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

