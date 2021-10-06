-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.5% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $770.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

