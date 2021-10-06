-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.5% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VBIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $770.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
