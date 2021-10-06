$0.10 EPS Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.13. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $11.07. 113,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,575. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

