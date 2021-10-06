$0.21 EPS Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCFE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the second quarter worth about $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McAfee stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 1,079,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,570. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

