$0.69 EPS Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.64. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 138,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.