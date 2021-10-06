$0.91 EPS Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.94. Omnicell reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,524. Omnicell has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average is $145.73.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Omnicell by 175.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

