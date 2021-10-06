-$1.09 EPS Expected for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHV shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. 1,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.