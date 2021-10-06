-$1.09 EPS Expected for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHV shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. 1,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

