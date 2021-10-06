1,059 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.23. 194,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day moving average is $196.82. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

