11,547 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,000. Amazon.com makes up 13.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,158.05.

AMZN stock traded up $42.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,263.99. The company had a trading volume of 198,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,716. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,379.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,364.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

