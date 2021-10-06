1,489,139 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,489,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,370,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Analog Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 65,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day moving average is $163.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.64 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

