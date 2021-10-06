1,583 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.66. 2,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,878. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $158.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

