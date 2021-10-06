1,781 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $150.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,739. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

