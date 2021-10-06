1,881,344 Shares in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Purchased by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,881,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,000. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II accounts for about 3.4% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APGB. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,420,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 521,819 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APGB remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Wednesday. 326,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,840. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

