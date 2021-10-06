$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. KLA reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.10. The company had a trading volume of 814,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.08 and a 200 day moving average of $326.42. KLA has a 1-year low of $190.21 and a 1-year high of $374.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

