25,364 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,310,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,626,000 after purchasing an additional 542,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.