3,033 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.66. 17,593,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,328,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.