40,311 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Purchased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XME. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 971,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,330. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

