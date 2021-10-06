4,060 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,660 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,300,000 after purchasing an additional 650,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after buying an additional 1,427,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,438,000 after buying an additional 453,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.