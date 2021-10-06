5,025 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 73.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.89. 20,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,938. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

