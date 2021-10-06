55I LLC Grows Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $47,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,666. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

