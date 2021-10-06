55I LLC Has $126.58 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,535 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 55I LLC owned about 1.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $126,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after buying an additional 697,991 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,227,000 after buying an additional 292,354 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,305,000 after buying an additional 290,739 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after buying an additional 1,077,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,705,000 after buying an additional 616,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,898,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,147. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

