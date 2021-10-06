55I LLC Sells 14,853 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

55I LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. 14,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,245. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.