$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%.

RESN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Shares of RESN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. 5,584,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

