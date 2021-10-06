76,878 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth $147,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 52,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.