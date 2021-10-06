AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s 6th Largest Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,540. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

