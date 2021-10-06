Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 357.50 ($4.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,249. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 406.05 ($5.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.20. The stock has a market cap of £79.04 million and a PE ratio of -22.26.

About Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

