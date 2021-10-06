Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 357.50 ($4.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,249. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 406.05 ($5.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.20. The stock has a market cap of £79.04 million and a PE ratio of -22.26.
About Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust
