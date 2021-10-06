Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $11.85 Per Share

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abiomed in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $11.85 per share for the year.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

ABMD stock traded up $18.60 on Wednesday, hitting $332.47. 382,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,426. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.60 and a 200-day moving average of $321.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abiomed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,235,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

