Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 606,587 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKR. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

