Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.5 days.

Shares of ACGPF remained flat at $$44.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Accell Group has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

Get Accell Group alerts:

Accell Group Company Profile

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.