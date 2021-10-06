Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

ACCYY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.19. 37,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,871. Accor has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

