Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CFO Sells $34,582.25 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARAY stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

