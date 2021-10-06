ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post sales of $66.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.90 million and the highest is $68.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $233.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

