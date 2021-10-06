Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.

AYI traded up $20.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,557. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

